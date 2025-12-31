Michaud, Rochelle

Come with me, all who labor and have heavy laden and I will give you rest.

Matthew 11:28

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rochelle Michaud, at the age of 68, peacefully in her sleep on Christmas morning.

Rochelle fought against COPD for almost a decade with strength and grace. She will be forever remembered as a woman that was supportive and loving to everyone that she came in contact with. If you were a friend to one of her children she would consider you family and then they must call her Ma. Rochelle was an avid animal lover (hand feeding the birds, squirrels and chipmunks daily), brushing, as well as, cuddling her four cats, loved to play pool, do any kind of crafts and was a coloring enthusiast. Her sarcastic, laid back and humorous personality was infectious which was a blessing to be around.

She is tremendously missed by her children Jason Michaud (Faye), Jamii-Lynne La Crosse, Krystal-Ann La Crosse and Jesse-James England. Adoring grandmother to Kiki (Keyaira Mills-La Crosse), Hunter La Crosse ,Taylor La Crosse, K.J La Crosse, Annabelle La Crosse and her four cat fur babies Mr. Meowie Allot, Miss Patches Allover, Princess Sassy Pants and Grootagus Maximus. Cherished friend to the late Rose Hall (Linda Hall), Rosemary Bernard (Richard and Rachel Bernard (Larry) grandma by love to Breanna, Brooklyn and Tyler), Gerri Hamilton (Brian) Mom #2 to the late Corrine Gagne (grandma by love to Aiden Gagne) and Krystal’s best friend Donald Green (her “chuckles”).

Not forgetting all of her other friends she has had throughout her life, which would be too many to list. She adored every single one of you! Her strong willed determination led us to having her for 7 wonderful years past her expected date given by her doctors. We feel beyond lucky to get such an unexpected gift of more time.

Heaven gained another angel on Christmas day. Fly high “my girl” and watch over us. Until we meet again. We love and will forever miss you.

Called away

Our dear one was called away,

and has gone with the Lord to stay.

Although this passing makes us weep,

we rejoice our loved one rests safe in God’s keep.

Kelly Roper

In lieu of flowers and cards, we ask for donations to the go fund me account to help her family lay her to rest with her parents in Chapleau. The celebration of life will be held in Sault Ste Mare, Ontario at the end of April 2026. Once we figure out the exact date and venue, we will let everyone know the time and place.

Go fund me link is as follows:

https://gofund.me/7460dcdc5