East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with Traffic Complaint

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after a traffic stop on Highway 17.

On December 26, 2025, at approximately 6:15 p.m., police received a complainant regarding an older model silver pickup truck operating erratically and failing to remain in its lane. Police stopped the pickup truck a short time afterwards and spoke to the driver. A white powder substance was visible on the center console, and the driver was subsequently arrested. Police also seized drug paraphernalia and suspected cocaine that was in her possession.

Ashley Elizabeth CARSON, 32-years-old, of Garson was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 5, 2026.