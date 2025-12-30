BURTON, Bernadine Kathleen (nee Pike)

August 1, 1968 – December 25, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Bernadine with family by her side.

She was daughter to the late Randall and Kathleen Pike. Loving wife of Vincent Burton for over 25 years. Proud mother of Thomasina Pike (Stratton Campbell), Dillan Burton and Jasmine Burton. She leaves her brother, Bern Pike (Linda Pittman) and sister Clara Pike. Predeceased by her brother Randy Pike. Daughter-in-law of Tom and Flo. Loving friend and relative to many others.

She will be fondly remembered for her selfless nature, always putting others before herself. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping and spending time with loved ones.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Sault Area Hospital for their care and compassion.

As per the families’ request there will be no formal funeral service at this time. She will be laid to rest with her mother and father in Newfoundland at a later date. Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will take place in Wawa at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations (made payable by cheque or online) to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Sault Area Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, SSM.