Rosenburg – District Hospitals receive funding increase

As MPP for Algoma Manitoulin, I am pleased to acknowledge that our government through the Budget for 2025 has announced an increase in funding across the hospital sector by 4% for 2025-26, ensuring Ontarians can continue to receive high-quality care in their Community.Hospitals received 3% of this funding envelope earlier this summer.

As part of this investment, we are dedicating 1% of this increase to provide targeted funding to address key structural pressures at specific hospitals, including small and northern hospitals and hospitals facing hallway health care challenges. This funding will enable hospitals to plan and budget sustainably, strengthen stability and protect access to core services for patients and their families.

I am pleased to announce that 7 hospitals in our riding of Algoma Manitoulin will receive 1% targeted funding as their share of this funding investment totalling $11 Million. The 7 hospitals are

Hornepayne Community Hospital,

Lady Dunn Health Centre,

Manitoulin Health Centre,

Services de sante` de Chapleau Health Services,

Espanola Regional Hospital and Health Centre.

North Shore Health Network and

St Joesph’s General Hospital, Elliot Lake.

This investment represents an important first step within the broader Health Sector Stablilization Plan, a multi-year strategy to align investments wth structural needs and optimize funding models toward performance- based approaches to provide long-term sustainability across the hospital sector.

I am pleased to be able to make this announcement and am proud of the changes we are implementing to better the health care in our communities. We will continue to work together with our health partners to make investments that ensure Ontario offers the best health care possible.

MPP Bill Rosenberg

Algoma Manitoulin