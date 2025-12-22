East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with multiple charges after Collision

A person was charged after police attended a motor vehicle collision on Woodward Avenue.

On December 20, 2025, at approximately 9:10 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a black pickup truck in the ditch. The driver was spoken to who emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage from his breath. They were subsequently arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded. It was also learned that there was no insurance on the truck and the driver did not have a licence.

Raymond RITCHIE, 39-years-old, from Blind River was charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operate a vehicle without insurance

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Fail to carry permit in vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 20, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.