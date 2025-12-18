Winter Storm Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

Yellow Warning – Winter Storm

2:31 PM EST Thursday 18 December 2025

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

Winter storm expected through Friday morning.

What: Total snowfall amounts are expected to range from 10 cm near the shore of Lake Superior, including Wawa, to 15 to 20 cm for areas inland and over the higher terrain. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Flash freeze.

When: Continuing through Friday morning.

Additional information: Rain or drizzle is expected to change back over to snow late this afternoon into this evening as temperatures rapidly fall below the freezing mark. In addition, northerly winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h will result in blowing snow beginning this evening.

Conditions will improve from west to east through Friday morning.

Travel will likely be challenging. Road closures are possible. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports on X using #ONStorm.