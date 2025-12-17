SFO – Charges laid in security guard employment Nursing Home Fraud Investigation

Ontario’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged three people in connection with a complex fraud scheme to help secure the employment of security guards in long-term care homes.

In July 2024, the SFO began an investigation into the falsification of employment eligibility documents being provided on behalf of individuals in order to expedite their placement as security guards in long-term care facilities in Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, three individuals have been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code:

Vishal SHARMA, age 28 of London, is charged with:

Fraud over $5,000

Utter forged document

Jatin SHARMA, age 22 of London, is charged with:

Fraud over $5,000

Utter forged document

Deepika SHARMA, age 34 of London, is charged with:

Fraud over $5,000

Utter forged document

The accused have been released from custody are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in London on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The SFO acknowledges the important contributions made by the Ministry of Long-Term Care, the Ministry of the Solicitor General’s Private Security and Investigative Services Branch, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

ABOUT THE SFO:

The SFO is a joint initiative of the OPP and the Ministry of the Attorney General, dedicated to investigating and prosecuting complex fraud and financial crimes. Using an integrated model, the SFO brings together police investigators and Crown prosecutors to protect Ontarians, limit victim losses, and recover assets acquired through fraud. The SFO works in partnership with police services across Ontario and Canada, and supports prevention, education, and victim services as part of its mandate.