East Algoma OPP – Person Charged with Mischief at hospital

On December 15, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a mischief at a hospital.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., police were called to a hospital on Spine Road in relation to a person damaging property and being aggressive with staff. The person threw a bucket at an interior door window, shattering it, and destroyed a chair. In addition, the person was wanted for failing to appear in court. They were subsequently arrested and charged.

Kenneth (Ken) NEELY, 47-years-old from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Mischief under $5000 – two counts

Failure to attend court after having appeared

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on December 16, 2025.