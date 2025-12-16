Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – December 16th

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60. High zero. Wind chill -16 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. A few rain showers or flurries beginning this evening then changing to flurries after midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle early this evening. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 late this evening. Low -6. Wind chill -12 overnight.
