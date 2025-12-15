Monday Morning News – December 15th

- Today – Periods of snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 this morning then light late this morning. High -4. Wind chill -15 this morning and -8 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill -2 this evening and -22 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Parents and guardians of students attending a Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon school will have the opportunity to enroll in two free French as a second language programs. The Beginner 1 and Beginner 2 courses will be delivered online by Collège Boréal over a 15-week period, beginning January 14 and 15, 2026.
- Sad to hear that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead December 14th, both had sustained fatal stab wounds.Many of us grew up with Rob on ‘All in the Family’, but he also directed the cult classic ‘The Princess Bride”. Noteably, in 1997, Reiner and Singer founded the I Am Your Child Foundation, and in 2004, they established Parents’ Action for Children, a non-profit organization with a dual purpose: 1) to raise awareness of the importance of a child’s early years by producing and distributing celebrity-hosted educational videos for parents, and 2) to advance public policy through parental education and advocacy.
