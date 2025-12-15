East Algoma OPP – Arrest made of person who cut off ankle monitor

On December 12, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person on Hanes Avenue who was in breach of prior release conditions.
At approximately 10:00 a.m. the East Algoma Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and East Algoma Warrant Apprehension assisted Muskoka OPP CSCU with the arrest of a male who was wanted for cutting off his ankle monitor in the Bracebridge area and fleeing, thus breaching a current release order. The release order was stemming from the following November 2024 charges:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of Schedule 1 substance – two counts
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of prohibited firearm
Aloundeth KHAMVONG, 39-years-old, of Huntsville, was re-arrested and additionally charged with:
- Failure to comply with Release Order – two counts
- Failure to attend court
- Mischief under $5000
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on December 13, 2025.
