East Algoma OPP – Arrest made of person who cut off ankle monitor

On December 12, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person on Hanes Avenue who was in breach of prior release conditions.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. the East Algoma Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and East Algoma Warrant Apprehension assisted Muskoka OPP CSCU with the arrest of a male who was wanted for cutting off his ankle monitor in the Bracebridge area and fleeing, thus breaching a current release order. The release order was stemming from the following November 2024 charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Schedule 1 substance – two counts

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of prohibited firearm

Aloundeth KHAMVONG, 39-years-old, of Huntsville, was re-arrested and additionally charged with:

Failure to comply with Release Order – two counts

Failure to attend court

Mischief under $5000

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on December 13, 2025.