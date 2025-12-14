Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN

The barricade at Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive has been removed, and the electronic messaging sign no longer states that the highway is closed. Highway 17 has been reopened, and transports are starting to make their way south. Drive with care.

Ledcorp is currently placing the barricade up at Pinewood Drive/Hwy 17 closing the highway from Wawa to Batchawana due to weather conditions. Wawa-news suspects that there may be vehicles stuck on the Montreal River Hill as well.