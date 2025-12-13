Saturday Morning News – December 13

Dec 13, 2025 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High -13. Wind chill -25 this morning and -19 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -21. Wind chill near -29. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Busy day to get the last of your Christmas shopping done. Today is Joan’s Cookie Walk at the Legion (upstairs), Wawa Goose Senior’s Centre Christmas Silent Auction, and the Hawk Junction Christmas Fair.
