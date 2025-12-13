Road Conditions Still not Great – Montreal River Hill

Road conditions are still not great between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, especially at Montreal River. These images show snow covered, slushy, and poor visibility.

Motorists are stating that a transport is stuck on the hill beside the former North Gate Shell. Recent images show heavy traffic on the Montreal River Hill, and you can see transports struggling to go up. It looks like this one transport is starting to jackknife. The next set of images will show if the transport is able to straighten and continue climbing and making his way north to Wawa.

It was a relief to see that the transport is continuing on.