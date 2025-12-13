PARISEE, Paul-Henri

December 4, 1957 – December 11, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Paul-Henri at the age of 68, with his family by his side.

He is son to the late Omer and Cicile Parisee. Cherished husband and soulmate of Nadine Parisee. Father to Serina, Ryan, Eric and Jennie-Lyn (Tyler). Predeceased by his siblings Raymond (Christine), Yvon (Line) and Omer Jr. He leaves behind his siblings Johnny (Colleen) and Leo (late Jenny). In-Law, Friend and uncle to many.

Paul-Henri was a gold miner when he met his wife, but later became a carpenter. He was known by his family as a “Jack-of-all-trades”. In his spare time, he loved to trap, hunt, fish and spend time in the bush with his wife best friend, and his dogs. He loved to read and he was always puttering at something. Paul-Henri will be fondly remembered for having a sense of humour like no other- He’d be quiet and then BANG, a one-liner out of nowhere. His laughter will be deeply missed.

The family would to extend a special thank you to Dr. Apostle and the staff at the Sault Area Hospital for their care and compassion.

As per Paul-Henri’s request, friends and family are invited to visit Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel on Saturday, December 20 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Jay Koyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations (made payable by cheque or online) to the Sault Area Hospital – Cancer Care Fund or A.R.C.H. would be greatly appreciated by the family.

