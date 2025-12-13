Nipissing OPP – Did you see this salt-covered sedan on Friday, December 12th

The Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting assistance from the public in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Friday, December 12, 2025, on the four-lane section of Highway 17 near the intersection with Municipal Road 55 (Walden area). Investigators are seeking dash camera footage or any information from motorists who were travelling in the area between 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Police are specifically looking to identify a salt-covered sedan that was observed on the shoulder of Highway 17 west bound appearing to be disabled, and waving people down. This vehicle may be connected to the investigation.

Anyone who was in the area during this time and has dash camera recordings or relevant information is asked to contact the Nipissing West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time.