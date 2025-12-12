East Algoma OPP – Multiple Charges after Traffic Stop

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after a traffic stop on Longview Avenue.

On December 11, 2025, at approximately 3:45 a.m., police stopped a grey 4-door Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to check the status of a temporary plate. While speaking to the driver, open alcohol could be seen inside. After searching the vehicle, police located and seized suspected crushed up Adderall pills, crack pipe, scale, dime baggies, open alcoholic beverages, a dagger, and bear spray. The driver was subsequently arrested and charged.

Steven TOMEI, 48-years-old, of Blind River was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule III substance

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Class G1 licence holder – carry front-seat passenger

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 8, 2026.