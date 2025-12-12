The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after a traffic stop on Longview Avenue.
On December 11, 2025, at approximately 3:45 a.m., police stopped a grey 4-door Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to check the status of a temporary plate. While speaking to the driver, open alcohol could be seen inside. After searching the vehicle, police located and seized suspected crushed up Adderall pills, crack pipe, scale, dime baggies, open alcoholic beverages, a dagger, and bear spray. The driver was subsequently arrested and charged.
Steven TOMEI, 48-years-old, of Blind River was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule III substance
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available
- Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
- Class G1 licence holder – carry front-seat passenger
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 8, 2026.
- East Algoma OPP – Multiple Charges after Traffic Stop - December 12, 2025
- OPP is urging extreme caution near bodies of water – No Ice is Safe Ice - December 11, 2025
- SSM OPP – Investigation continues into Goulais River Fatal MSV Collision - December 11, 2025