Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill near -16.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill near -16.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Sophie Kinsella has died at the age of 55. She was the author of ‘Shopaholic’, and others that brought many tears of laughter to her readers.
- The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources has confirmed Dreissenid mussels have been found in the north end of Black Bay on Lake Superior
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – December 11th - December 11, 2025
- Winter Road Conditions – Thursday, December 11th - December 11, 2025
- Wednesday Morning News – December 10th - December 10, 2025