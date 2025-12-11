Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – December 11th

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill near -16.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill near -16.

News Tidbits:

  • Sad to hear that Sophie Kinsella has died at the age of 55. She was the author of ‘Shopaholic’, and others that brought many tears of laughter to her readers.
  • The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources has confirmed Dreissenid mussels have been found in the north end of Black Bay on Lake Superior
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*