SSM OPP – Investigation continues into Goulais River Fatal MSV Collision

The Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing their investigation into a fatal collision that occurred in Goulais River.

On December 9, 2025, at approximately 11:15 p.m., the Sault Ste. Marie OPP responded to a serious, single motorized snow vehicle (MSV) collision on McGaughan Road.

The driver of the MSV, a 50-year-old person from Goulais River, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the OPP North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.