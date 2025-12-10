THIBEAULT, Dominique (Dom)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dom on Saturday, December 7, 2025, in Chapleau at the age of 48. Loving and devoted father of Yanick (Hailey), Ellia (Drake), and Maxim, whose lives were his greatest pride. Cherished son of Louise (Guy), and the late Serge. Grandson of Madeleine Perron-Thibeault (late Magella) and the late Rose Irene Tremblay (late Joachi).

Dom was a dedicated teacher and coach who touched many lives with his honesty, his big personality, and his drive to bring out the best in others. He lived life to the fullest, and his humour, generosity, and unmistakable energy will be remembered by all who knew him.

Friends and Family are invited to visit Sacred Heart Church (Lorne Street, Chapleau)

Visitation date and times will be announced once confirmed.

Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 10:30am with Rev Ben Nshikita officiating.

Additional Funeral arrangements in Jonquiere, Quebec will be announced once confirmed.

Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Chapleau Minor Hockey Association would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.