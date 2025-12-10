New Chair and Vice Chair for the Algoma District School Board

Algoma District School Board (ADSB) held their Inaugural Meeting on December 9, 2025. Elaine Johnston has been elected as the Board’s new Chair and Greg Bowman as the Board’s new Vice Chair. Jennifer Sarlo, who has served as Chair for the past 14 years, will continue in her role as Trustee, serving Ward One of Sault Ste. Marie.

Chair Elaine Johnston

Elaine is the ADSB’s First Nation trustee and has served on the Algoma District School Board for the last 10 years. She has served on a number of key committees of the Board such as the Audit and Finance committee and the Operations and Budget committee.

From Serpent River First Nation, Elaine has served on numerous Boards and committees at the local, regional and national level. She is the Chair of the First Nations, Inuit and Metis Trustee Council of the Ontario Public School Board Association (OPSBA). She was also the Chair of the Elliot Lake Hospital Board. Elaine is the former Chief of Serpent River First Nation, a position she held for four and a half years. She sat on Council for 10 years and was a former Chair of the Nogdawindamin Board and Vice Chair of Mamaweswen, the North Shore Tribal Council. She worked at the Assembly of First Nations and the Anishinabek Nation. Elaine has presented to the United Nations, the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples and to numerous standing committees, to name just a few.

Elaine attended post-secondary education at Cambrian College and Sudbury Laurentian University and received training as an Ambulance & Emergency Care Attendant, Paramedic along with her diploma and degree in nursing. Her career in health provided her opportunities to work in the hospital, ambulance, air ambulance, community, the Canadian Coast Guard,

government and First Nation organizations.

Following her election by acclimation as Chair of the Algoma District School Board, Elaine thanked the Board for electing her to the position of Chair. She looks forward to working with her fellow trustees. Elaine continues as Algoma District School Board’s First Nation Trustee.

The North Shore Tribal Council Education Department coordinated the selection process and Elaine was acclaimed as the successful candidate for the 2022-2026 term. This is Elaine’s third term as ADSB’s First Nation Trustee having been first appointed in 2014.

Vice Chair Greg Bowman

Greg has represented Ward Three in Sault Ste. Marie as a Trustee since 2018. Over the years, he has been an active and valued member of several key committees for the Board, including the Parent Involvement Committee (PIC), the Awards Nomination Committee and is Chair of the Operations & Budget Committee. Since 2023, Greg has also stepped up to serve

as OPSBA’s Director and Voting Delegate for ADSB, ensuring the district’s voice is heard at the provincial level. He also serves as Northern Ontario’s representative on OPSBA’s Program Education Working Group, part of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association.

Professionally, Greg serves as an Electrical Planner at Wesdome, where he sees firsthand the growing demand for skilled trades and technical specialists. His advocacy for trades education stems from this experience, and he is passionate about ensuring students understand the opportunities available in these fields. Greg’s involvement on Sault College’s Electrical Advisory Committee for more than 23 years reflects his commitment to aligning education with workforce needs.

Beyond his professional and trustee roles, Greg has volunteered extensively with youth organizations, including serving as past President of the Navy League of Canada Sault Ste. Marie Branch and as a member of the 2310 Royal Canadian Army Cadets sponsoring committee. A lifelong resident of Sault Ste. Marie and father of three, Greg values education, community, and preparing students for success.

ADSB looks forward to Greg’s continued leadership as Vice Chair and his dedication to advancing education for students and families across the district.