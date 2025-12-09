East Algoma OPP – Imapired driving charges laid

A person was charged for impaired after being stopped for speeding on Highway 17 near Government Road.

On December 7, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a west bound blue pickup truck on Highway 17 travelling at a high rate of speed. The driver emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage and displayed signs of intoxication. After a roadside test, the driver was subsequently arrested and vehicle towed and impounded. In addition, an open alcohol can was located in the center console of the pickup truck.

Derek BROWN, 42-years-old, from Hanmer was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood concentration 80 plus

Dangerous operation

Speeding

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 8, 2026.