Nipigon OPP – Arrest made in Arson Case

On November 29, 2025, at 11:45 pm, members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the Lake Helen Police Service, responded to reports of a recreational trailer fire on Lake Helen First Nation. The trailer was occupied at the time; the lone occupant was able to escape with minor injuries.

Following an investigation by the OPP and Lake Helen Police, with assistance from the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, one individual was taken into custody.

As a result, John LINDSTROM-WYNNE, 21, of Lake Helen First Nation, has been charged with:

Arson – Disregard for Human Life, contrary to Section 433(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).