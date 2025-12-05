East Algoma OPP – Impaired Driver Charged after Crash

On December 5, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call of a possible impaired driver in the ditch on Highway 17 near Frammpet Drive.

Police observed a badly damaged black pickup truck in the west bound ditch, facing east. Additionally, there were numerous beer cans observed on the highway and beside the truck. Algoma Paramedic Services attended to assess the driver and transport to hospital. Once at the hospital, the driver was very uncooperative with hospital staff and police. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and the pickup truck was towed and impounded.

Madysen HOWARTH, 27-years-old, from Thunder Bay was charged with – Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 8, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.