East Algoma OPP – Multiple threats lead to charges

On November 28, 2025, police received a call in relation to a person threatening acquaintances over borrowing a vehicle. On December 3, 2025, the person was arrested and charged.
Mark VASEY, 40-years-old, from Thessalon, was charged with:
- Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm – two counts
- Uttering threats – damage property
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Fail to comply with Probation Order
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on December 3, 2025.
