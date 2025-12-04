East Algoma OPP – Multiple threats lead to charges

On November 28, 2025, police received a call in relation to a person threatening acquaintances over borrowing a vehicle. On December 3, 2025, the person was arrested and charged.

Mark VASEY, 40-years-old, from Thessalon, was charged with:

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm – two counts

Uttering threats – damage property

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Fail to comply with Probation Order

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on December 3, 2025.