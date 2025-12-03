Snow Squall Watch

Yellow Watch – Snow Squall

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

12:14 AM EST Wednesday 3 December 2025

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: Moderate

Frontal snow squalls likely with a cold front this morning.

Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow, especially associated with a cold front moving from north to south through the region.

Total snowfall amounts up to 10 cm.

When: Early this morning until mid-morning.

Additional information: Winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h will develop with the passage of a cold front this morning.

As a result, blowing snow will continue to reduce visibility, especially in open areas through the morning hours. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Prepare for the possibility of quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.