Snow Squall Watch

Dec 3, 2025 at 05:41
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Gogama – Foleyet
- Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls
- Kirkland Lake – Englehart
- Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
- Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
Impact Level: High
Forecast Confidence: Moderate
- Frontal snow squalls likely with a cold front this morning.
- Significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow, especially associated with a cold front moving from north to south through the region.
- Total snowfall amounts up to 10 cm.
When: Early this morning until mid-morning.
Additional information: Winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h will develop with the passage of a cold front this morning.
As a result, blowing snow will continue to reduce visibility, especially in open areas through the morning hours. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Prepare for the possibility of quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
