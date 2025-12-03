Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) now serving communities across East Algoma

The East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), together with the Huron Shores Family Health Team and the Town of Blind River, is proud to announce the launch of a Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) serving communities across East Algoma.

This collaborative program pairs a mental health professional with police officers to provide immediate, compassionate support during calls involving persons in crisis. By responding at the time of need, MCRT offers on-site de-escalation, assessment, and referrals to community resources, helping reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, easing pressure on health care systems, and improving outcomes for those in distress.

MCRT is designed to assist with a wide range of police calls for service, not just those related to mental health. A crisis can stem from many factors, and the team is ready to respond whenever someone is experiencing crisis for any reason. Beyond live calls, MCRT provides follow up services to ensure smooth transitions to longer term supports, reduce stigma, and enhance community safety.

This partnership will deliver MCRT services to communities along the north shore of Lake Huron, from the Town of Spanish to the Township of Tarbutt, complementing existing services in the City of Elliot Lake.

MCRT is a police-based response and does not replace existing community crisis services. To learn more about a wide range of service providers and resources in the community, visit www.211ontario.ca or call 2-1-1. In an emergency, call 911.

“We’re proud to collaborate with the Huron Shores Family Health Team and the Town of Blind River to bring Mobile Crisis Response Team services to communities along the north shore of East Algoma. By embedding a mental health professional in our detachment we can provide immediate, compassionate, and timely interventions that improve outcomes for individuals in crisis. This approach not only ensures people receive help when they need it most, but also reduces strain on health care and policing resources by connecting individuals to support right at the scene.” – Inspector Tyler Sturgeon, Commander, East Algoma Detachment

“The Town of Blind River is committed to working closely with The East Algoma OPP and Huron Shores Family Health team to collaborate on programming that assists those in crisis. Our Council understands that in-person, compassionate, and caring interactions ensure that citizens in Algoma are treated with dignity and respect. We remain steadfast in our beliefs that those in crisis deserve not only local intervention, but follow up care, coaching, and access to resources. Thank you to The Province of Ontario for recognizing our project merit.” -Mayor Sally Hagman

“We’re proud to support the launch of the new Mobile Crisis Response Team in partnership with OPP and the Town of Blind River. This collaborative initiative strengthens our shared commitment to providing timely, compassionate, and community-focused support to individuals experiencing mental health crisis. Together, we are building a safer, more responsive system of care for the communities we serve.” – Alyssa Spooney, Executive Director, Huron Shores Family Health Team