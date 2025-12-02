Breaking News

Snow Squall Warning (White River – Dubreuilville)

Dec 2, 2025 at 06:14

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

  • Snow squalls continue this morning.
  • Additional local amounts of 5 to 10 cm
  • Continuing into this morning or early afternoon.

Snow squalls are expected to weaken through the morning and early afternoon. Roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

