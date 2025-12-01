East Algoma OPP – Three charged with drug offences after traffic infraction stop

On November 28, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Once stopped, the passenger was observed with a grinder and cannabis in hand. All three occupants were subsequently arrested and the vehicle search resulted in approximately 132 grams of suspected cocaine, almost $3000 in cash, numerous cell phones and suspected cannabis.
Heiko SCHMITZ, 54-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
This accused person is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 15, 2026.
Flamur LAMA, 25-years-old, of Hamilton was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Fail to have insurance card
Quiara JOSEPH, 25-years-old, of Hamilton was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
These accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 29, 2025.
