East Algoma OPP – Three charged with drug offences after traffic infraction stop

On November 28, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Once stopped, the passenger was observed with a grinder and cannabis in hand. All three occupants were subsequently arrested and the vehicle search resulted in approximately 132 grams of suspected cocaine, almost $3000 in cash, numerous cell phones and suspected cannabis.

Heiko SCHMITZ, 54-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

This accused person is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 15, 2026.

Flamur LAMA, 25-years-old, of Hamilton was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

Fail to have insurance card

Quiara JOSEPH, 25-years-old, of Hamilton was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

These accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 29, 2025.