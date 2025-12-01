Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Three charged with drug offences after traffic infraction stop

On November 28, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Once stopped, the passenger was observed with a grinder and cannabis in hand. All three occupants were subsequently arrested and the vehicle search resulted in approximately 132 grams of suspected cocaine, almost $3000 in cash, numerous cell phones and suspected cannabis.

Heiko SCHMITZ, 54-years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

This accused person is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 15, 2026.

Flamur LAMA, 25-years-old, of Hamilton was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • Fail to have insurance card

Quiara JOSEPH, 25-years-old, of Hamilton was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

These accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 29, 2025.

OPP
Latest posts by OPP (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*