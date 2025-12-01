Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Multiple Offences after being stopped for Speeding

On November 28, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for speeding. After speaking to the driver, police learned they were breaching a current Probation Order and had a suspended driver’s licence.

Jacob PEART, 21-years-old, of Sudbury, was arrested and charged with:

  • Breach of Probation Order
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Speeding 1 – 49 km/h over posted limit
  • Fail to surrender insurance card

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 19, 2026.

