East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Multiple Offences after being stopped for Speeding

On November 28, 2025, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for speeding. After speaking to the driver, police learned they were breaching a current Probation Order and had a suspended driver’s licence.
Jacob PEART, 21-years-old, of Sudbury, was arrested and charged with:
- Breach of Probation Order
- Driving while under suspension
- Speeding 1 – 49 km/h over posted limit
- Fail to surrender insurance card
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 19, 2026.
