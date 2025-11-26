Major Winter Storm Warning Continues





The winter storm warnings continue with updated amounts of snow expected (30 to 60cm) through the Lake Superior to Kapuskasing corridor (from Environment Canada at 10:24 a.m.):

East Thunder Bay Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. 10 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Hwy 101 Corridor Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm. Strong northerly winds Hwy 101 Corridor Gogama – Foleyet Tonight through Thursday. 15 to 20 cm. (turning to rain Wednesday aft.) gusty northerly winds Hwy 11 Corridor Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm. Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Hwy 11 Corridor Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat Beginning tonight and ending Thursday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm. Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Hwy 11 Corridor Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm. Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow Hwy 11 Corridor Kirkland Lake – Englehart Tonight through Thursday. 15 to 20 cm. (turning to rain Wednesday aft.) gusty northerly winds Hwy 11 Corridor Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm. Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow, Hwy 11/17 Corridor City of Thunder Bay Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. 10 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Hwy 11/17 Corridor Cloud Bay – Dorion Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. 10 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Hwy 17 Corridor Agawa – Lake Superior Park Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm. Strong northerly winds Hwy 17 Corridor Marathon – Schreiber Beginning tonight and ending Thursday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm. Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Hwy 17 Corridor Nipigon – Rossport Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm. Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Hwy 17 Corridor Wawa – Pukaskwa Park Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm. Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow Hwy 17 Corridor White River – Dubreuilville Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm. Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow Hwy 631 & 614 Manitouwadge – Hornepayne Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm. Strong northerly winds James Bay Fort Albany Beginning Wednesday evening and ending Friday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm. Strong northerly winds will increase on Thursday, with gusts up to 70 km/h James Bay Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake Beginning Wednesday and ending Thursday night or Friday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 cm with higher amounts possible. Strong northerly winds will increase on Thursday, with gusts up to 70 km/h

5:28 AM EST Tuesday 25 November 2025

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Start Snowfall Wind East Thunder Bay Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. 10 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Hwy 101 Corridor Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. 25 to 45+ cm Strong northerly winds Gogama – Foleyet Tonight through Thursday. 15 to 20 cm. (turning to rain Wednesday aft.) gusty northerly winds Hwy 11 Corridor Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. 10 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat Beginning tonight and ending Thursday morning. 15 to 25 cm. Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. 25 to 45+ cm Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow Kirkland Lake – Englehart Tonight through Thursday. 15 to 20 cm. (turning to rain Wednesday aft.) gusty northerly winds Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. 25 to 45+ cm Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow, Hwy 11/17 Corridor City of Thunder Bay Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. 10 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Cloud Bay – Dorion Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. 10 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Hwy 17 Corridor Agawa – Lake Superior Park Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. 25 to 45+ cm Strong northerly winds Marathon – Schreiber Beginning tonight and ending Thursday morning. 15 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Nipigon – Rossport Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. 10 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Nipigon – Rossport Beginning this evening and ending Wednesday night. 10 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h Wawa – Pukaskwa Park Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. 25 to 45+ cm Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow White River – Dubreuilville Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. 25 to 45+ cm Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow Hwy 631 & 614 Manitouwadge – Hornepayne Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night. 25 to 45+ cm Strong northerly winds James Bay Fort Albany Beginning Wednesday evening and ending Friday morning. 15 to 20 cm Strong northerly winds will increase on Thursday, with gusts up to 70 km/h Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake Beginning Wednesday and ending Thursday night or Friday morning. 25 to 45 cm Strong northerly winds will increase on Thursday, with gusts up to 70 km/h

Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 45 cm with higher amounts possible.

Significantly reduced visibility, to near zero at times, in heavy snow and blowing snow. Major winter storm with heavy snow and blowing snow is expected.Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 45 cm with higher amounts possible.Significantly reduced visibility, to near zero at times, in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Beginning tonight and ending Thursday or Thursday night.

Strong northerly winds will accompany the snow, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility to near zero at times. The heaviest snow is expected on Wednesday. Total snowfall amounts may exceed 50 cm for some locales northeast of Lake Superior.

Travel will likely be hazardous. Road closures are possible.

Avoid non-essential travel and outdoor activities. Prepare for disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

The above report was issued for Wawa. The report for other areas are similar with variations in wind velocities and snow amounts. Please check your area for the detailed report.

6:09 PM EST Monday 24 November 2025

Winter Storm Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park (25-35cm)

Agawa – Lake Superior Park (25-35cm)

White River – Dubreuilville (25-35cm)

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake (25-35cm)

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid (near 15cm)

City of Thunder Bay (near 15cm)

Cloud Bay – Dorion (near 15cm)

Fort Albany (15 to 25 cm)

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake (15 to 25 cm)

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat (15 to 25 cm)

Gogama – Foleyet (15 to 20 cm)

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake (near 15cm)

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls (25-35cm)

Kirkland Lake – Englehart (15 to 20 cm)

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake (15 to 25 cm)

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne (25-35cm)

Marathon – Terrace Bay – Schreiber (15 to 25 cm)

Moosonee (15 to 25 cm)

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa (15 to 25 cm)

Nipigon – Rossport (near 15cm)

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls (25-35cm)

Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected.

Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Beginning Tuesday night and ending from west to east through the day on Thursday.

Strong northerly winds will also accompany the snow, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility to near zero at times. Total snowfall amounts may reach 40 cm for some locales northeast of Lake Superior.

Travel will likely be hazardous. Road closures are possible. Avoid non-essential travel and outdoor activities. Be very careful if walking or driving. Prepare for disruptions to transportation, services and utilities.

2:03 PM EST Monday 24 November 2025

Winter Storm Watch in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Fort Albany

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Gogama – Foleyet

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

Moosonee

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Nipigon – Rossport

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Upsala – Raith

Hazardous winter conditions are possible.

Heavy snow and blowing snow are expected.

Total snowfall amounts of 25 to 40 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Beginning Tuesday night and ending from west to east through the day on Thursday.

Strong northerly winds will also accompany the snow, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility to near zero at times. Total snowfall amounts may exceed 40 cm for some locales northeast of Lake Superior. Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Road closures are possible.

Local utility outages are possible.

Consider rescheduling travel and outdoor activities.

This watch continues as of 8:18 a.m.

5:20 AM EST Monday 24 November 2025

Winter Storm Watch in effect for the Wawa area including:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

This watch also encompasses:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Fort Albany

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Gogama – Foleyet

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

Moosonee

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Nipigon – Rossport

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Upsala – Raith

Heavy snow and blowing snow is expected. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Beginning Tuesday night and ending from west to east through the day on Thursday.

Strong northerly winds will also accompany the snow, leading to possible blowing snow that could reduce visibility to near zero at times. There remains uncertainty with the exact track of the low pressure system, and therefore the corridor of heaviest snowfall.

Total snowfall amounts may exceed 30 cm for some locations north of Lake Superior.

Roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible. Consider rescheduling travel and outdoor activities.

Editor’s Note: A Winter Storm Watch means that all the factors and indicators are in place for a Winter storm to occur. When the storm begins this Watch will become a Storm Warning.