U11 Travellers Debut New Look & Battle Hard in 3-Game Set Against Iroquois Falls

The U11 Travellers hit the ice this weekend sporting a crisp new look, matching white helmets that gave the team a unified, sharp appearance as they hosted the Iroquois Falls Eskis for their toughest matchup of the season.

Game 1 set the tone for a highly competitive weekend. Both teams locked into a defensive duel, with goaltender Lea Belanger standing tall and delivering several game-saving stops to preserve a hard-fought 2–2 tie.

In Game 2, Iroquois Falls came out firing and built early momentum. While the Travellers pushed back with a strong third-period effort, they ultimately suffered just their second loss of the season.

Looking to respond on Sunday, the Travellers wasted no time getting on the board in Game 3. The team battled end-to-end in a fast, physical contest that finished 4–4, highlighted by an outstanding performance from Haydn Tomasini, who scored all four Traveller goals.

An honorable mention goes to Brooke Vorlicek, who recorded her first career assist in her debut weekend with the U11 Travellers. The Hardest Worker awards were earned by Lawrence Wilson, Lleyton Bryar, and Lea Belanger for their consistent effort and impact throughout the series.