SE OPP Chapleau – Novice Driver Charged with Impaired Driving

The Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a young driver under Ontario’s zero tolerance law at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program.

On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at approximately 11:45 p.m., members of the Superior East OPP Detachment stopped a vehicle at a RIDE checkpoint on Monk Street in the Town of Chapleau. Officers conducted roadside breath test using an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

As a result, a 21-year-old Chapleau resident was charged with:

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

Driver fail to surrender licence

The driver was issued provincial offence notices, and their licence was suspended for three days.

Young, novice and commercial drivers are reminded that under Ontario’s zero tolerance law, these driver classes cannot have any alcohol in their system.