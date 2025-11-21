SE OPP Chapleau – Driver Charged with Impaired Driving

The Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint at Hwy 129 and Hwy 667.

On Sunday November 2, 2025, at approximately 4:20 p.m., members of the Superior East OPP Detachment observed open alcohol in the vehicle.

Officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Chapleau Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Jean Marc DIGNARD, 39-year-old from Chapleau was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Chapleau on January 5, 2026.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.