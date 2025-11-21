CORNISH, Mark Edward Frederick

August 13, 1944 — November 17, 2025

It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of Mark Edward Frederick Cornish on Monday, November 17, at the Chattanooga Memorial Hospital. He was 81. Born in Belleville, Ontario, Canada, Mark was employed as a news reporter at a daily newspaper in Sudbury before going on to work as a social worker for the Ontario government in Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

It was the love of his life, Ursula Bartlett, who brought him to the United States. They met while on a cruise to Egypt and were married a few years later on December 29, 1990. Mark and Ursula lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee for several years following their marriage but moved to their dream house, a log home near Cloudland Canyon in 2009. Mark worked first as a social worker and then as a probation and parole officer for the state of Tennessee for about 10 years before retiring. Ursula predeceased him in 2013. After her death, Mark continued to live in their dream house.

He is survived by his sister, Dianne of Hamilton, Ontario; his brother, James of Caledonia; his three nephews, Mark Vincent of Toronto, James Donald of London, and Sean Oskar of Caledonia; his aunts, Sharon Hopkin and Gail Brown, both of Belleville, and sisters-in-law, Francesca Giampapa and Sandra Giampapa, both of Toronto. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his parents, Mark (2007) and Gloria Cornish (2004); his brother, Donald (2023); his sister, Kathleen (2024); and his sister-in-law, Cettina Cornish (2019).

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at the Chattanooga Memorial Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. Arrangements for Mark’s cremation are being handled by Companion Funeral and Cremation Service in Chattanooga.