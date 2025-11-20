Nipigon OPP – Speeding Leads to Impaired Charges

On November 15, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle that was speeding.

The motor vehicle was observed to be moving back and forth between the lanes, the officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The driver showed signs of impairment, was arrested for impaired operation, then transported back to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Ryan WATTY, 47 years, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has been charged under the Criminal Code with;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users. Members of the public are urged to report suspected impaired driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.