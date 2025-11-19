Thunder Bay OPP – Drug Trafficking Charges Laid after Traffic Stop

Two individuals are facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in the Municipality of Shuniah.

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, shortly before 11:30 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop for a violation under the Highway Traffic Act. During the investigation, officers located 18 kilograms of suspected cocaine inside the vehicle. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $1,800,000. Following further investigation, the following charges were laid:

Kaiona HAZEL, age 26 of Oshawa was charged with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Traffick in Schedule I Substance – cocaine

Ashley NEWELL, age 29 of Ajax was charged with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Traffick in Schedule I substance – cocaine

Both accused were held for bail and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).