Nipigon OPP – Two Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking

In July 2025, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment launched an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the Nipigon area.

As a result of this investigation, on November 17, 2025, officers arrested and charged two individuals:

Brady BORG, 24, of Nipigon, Ontario, is charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Kylie DICKSON, 24, of Nipigon, Ontario, is charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Fentanyl

Both accused were held for a bail hearing and remain in custody.

The OPP reminds the public that anyone with information related to this investigation or the trafficking of illicit substances is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca.