LAVOIE, Jean Roch

Peacefully passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre (Long Term Care) on Sunday, November 16, 2025 at the age of 76.

Beloved husband of the late Denise. Loving father of Tammy Nelson (John) and Chad Lavoie. Cherished grandfather of Justin Lavoie, Cora and Hanah Nelson. Dear brother of Germaine Proulx (Marcel), Gerry Lavoie (Cathy), Laureat Lavoie (Lise), late Pierette Proulx (Rene), Roger Lavoie, Robert Lavoie (Claire), and the late Leonard. Jean Roch will be remembered by his nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, ON. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.