Saturday Morning News – November 15

Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain ending late this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High 6.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40% chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -5. Wind chill -12 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Boil Water Advisory in the Mission continues.
- Don’t forget to go to the MMCC today for hockey and Christmas shopping!
- Music tonight at the Lakeview! To celebrate the first anniversary of their “Here Comes The Pressure” album Saskatoon’s Autopilot will be playing tonight.
