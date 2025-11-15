MAZZONELLO, Mark Alexander

It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mark on Monday, November 10, 2025 at the Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH), after a courageous and relentless battle with cancer. He was 65.

Mark was the devoted husband of Lyn, the loving father of Sydney (Aaron) and Alex, and papa of August. He was the beloved son of Gail and the late Luigi Mazzonello. Cherished brother of Teri Kasper (Mitch) and Michael (Yvette). Son-in-law of August and Netty Rouse and brother-in-law of Peter (Nicole). He will be deeply missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, friends, and wonderful neighbours, all of whom held a very special place in his heart.

Born in Cochrane, Ontario, Mark spent his childhood in Hawk Junction and Wawa before settling in Sault Ste. Marie, where he lived, worked, and raised his family. He dedicated his entire career to Algoma Central Railway/Wisconsin Central/CN Rail as a railroad traffic controller, taking great pride in his work, and the lifelong friendships he formed there.

Mark’s happiest moments were spent with the people he loved. He enjoyed golf – both playing and watching – and spent many cherished years coaching and cheering on hockey. His favourite place was camp on the Goulais River, where he found peace in nature and joy in time shared with family and friends.

He will be remembered as a kind, calm, and stoic soul – steadfast, loving, and always ready to lend a helping hand without hesitation.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the extraordinary team at ARCH and the compassionate nurses of Bayshore Home Health Care for their exceptional care and support.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Mark’s life on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 (96 Great Northern Rd) starting at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations to ARCH are greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Rd, 705-945-7758). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.northwoodfuneral.com.