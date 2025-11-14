Friday Morning News – November 14

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h. Low 1 with temperature rising to 4 by morning.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget – Public Skating is cancelled tonight. Instead go out and watch some great hockey at the 8th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Women’s Hockey Tournament!
- Sad news. The Parole Board of Canada has granted statutory release to Winnipeg killer Shawn Lamb. He plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the 2012 slayings of Carolyn Sinclair and Lorna Blacksmith; and was convicted of manslaughter in their deaths in 2013. He was sentenced to 20 years with two years taken off for time served, and became eligible for parole after serving nine years.
