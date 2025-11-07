FONOM Welcomes Northern Commitments in Ontario’s Fall Economic Statement

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) acknowledges the Ontario government’s 2025 Fall Economic Statement, which highlights several important investments and initiatives that will directly benefit Northern communities.

FONOM is encouraged by the Province’s commitment to balance its books by 2027-2028 while continuing to invest in key infrastructure and affordability measures. The government’s decision to match the federal cut to the HST on new home purchases for first-time buyers, up to $1 million, will provide meaningful support to Ontarians seeking affordable housing.

For Northern Ontario, several initiatives stand out — including the pilot project to bring ride- sharing services to communities along the Northlander corridor, the commitment to source GO Transit bi-level rail coaches in Thunder Bay, and, as previously mentioned, the investments in road infrastructure such as the Greenstone corridor toward the Ring of Fire.

FONOM also welcomes the increased Connecting Links program funding to $45 million, the rise of the Ontario Community Infrastructure Program (OCIP) minimum to $125,000, and the $50 million increase to the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), now totalling $600 million. These measures will provide municipalities with greater capacity to maintain and improve local infrastructure and essential services.

The government’s ongoing investment in clean water systems, now totalling $4 billion, including $1.6 billion for upgrades, represents a significant step toward long-term sustainability for many Northern communities.

“The increase to the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund and the higher minimum under the Ontario Community Infrastructure Program are positive steps for our member communities,” said Dave Plourde, President of FONOM. “We’ll continue to advocate on issues that impact Northern municipalities, including the effects of tariffs on local economies. As this is a Fall Economic Statement, FONOM looks forward to continuing our work with the Province to ensure Northern communities can address their current challenges and are prepared to contribute to Ontario’s overall success.”

FONOM also acknowledges the fiscal challenges outlined in the Statement, with Ontario ending last year with a deficit just over $1 billion and projecting a $14.5-billion shortfall for 2025-26. Despite these pressures, the Province continues to make important commitments that reflect confidence in the North’s role in driving growth and opportunity.

FONOM will continue to advocate for policies and programs that reflect the unique needs and priorities of Northern municipalities.