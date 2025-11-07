Accumulating snow expected (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

5:40 AM EST Friday 7 November 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for: Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Accumulating snow today.

Total snowfall amounts of 8 to 12 cm.

Tapering off late this afternoon or early this evening.

Travel may be difficult due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility at times.

