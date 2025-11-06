SE OPP – Wawa Driver Charged with Impaired Driving

On Monday, October 20, 2025, at approximately 5:50 p.m., members of the Superior East OPP detachment conducted a traffic stop on Churchill Ave in the Town of Wawa.

A breath test was completed using an Approved Screening Device (ASD), resulting in a FAIL. The driver was arrested and transported to Wawa Detachment for further testing.

As a result, Jeffrey FLORIA, 82-year-old male from Wawa, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa on December 8, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.