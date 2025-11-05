East Algoma OPP – Multiple B & E’s being Investigated

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received multiple reports of break and enters (B&Es) in the Peshu Lake and Aubrey Falls areas within Root Township. This area is located approximately 117 kilometres north of Thessalon and is accessible via Peshu Lake Road off Highway 129.

Sometime between Thursday, September 4, 2025, and Monday, October 13, 2025, five seasonal travel trailers were broken into. The culprits appeared to be careful when committing the crimes, leaving the trailers looking normal in order to avoid drawing attention after the break-ins. Point of entry were through screened windows and some doors were pried open, to gain access to the interiors.

Items stolen from these trailers include:

One 12-gauge 270 Remington pump-action shotgun

One 12-gauge single-shot Coey shotgun

One .22 Savage semi-automatic rifle

One pellet rifle

One 12-foot aluminum boat (unknown make at the time of report)

One 100 lb propane tank

One 30 lb propane tank

Two 20 lb propane tanks

One 12-volt deep-cycle battery

One 3’x2′ solar panel

Two red 2000 W Honda generators (manufactured in 2015 and 2017). The 2015 model has a maple syrup label reading “I’d tap that” and a white line painted on the vent cap.

One 4 hp Johnson outboard motor (1985) with a 2.5-gallon tank and hose

One portable propane barbeque

One small and one large first aid kit

One pair of binoculars

Two axes

Fishing tackle and tackle box

One GPS

Assorted hunting and fillet knives

Numerous fishing rods, including one black Ugly Stick

One Mastercraft water transfer pump

Five 26-ounce bottles of liquor

Three DVD players

Two trailer batteries

One power adapter

One black TV remote

Numerous DVD movies

One circulating fan

Two electric fillet knives (one Rapala in a DeWalt case)

One director’s lawn chair

One trailer kitchen table

Camouflage jackets and outdoor clothing

One set of boat paddles

Insulation batts

The total estimated value of the stolen property is approximately $17,000.

The OPP believes there may be additional victims in the areas of Peshu Lake, Aubrey Falls, and Rocky Island Lake, and is requesting that they contact police. Anyone with information related to these B&Es is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence number RM25220744.

Should you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at: www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000