East Algoma OPP – Multiple B & E’s being Investigated

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received multiple reports of break and enters (B&Es) in the Peshu Lake and Aubrey Falls areas within Root Township. This area is located approximately 117 kilometres north of Thessalon and is accessible via Peshu Lake Road off Highway 129.
Sometime between Thursday, September 4, 2025, and Monday, October 13, 2025, five seasonal travel trailers were broken into. The culprits appeared to be careful when committing the crimes, leaving the trailers looking normal in order to avoid drawing attention after the break-ins. Point of entry were through screened windows and some doors were pried open, to gain access to the interiors.
Items stolen from these trailers include:
- One 12-gauge 270 Remington pump-action shotgun
- One 12-gauge single-shot Coey shotgun
- One .22 Savage semi-automatic rifle
- One pellet rifle
- One 12-foot aluminum boat (unknown make at the time of report)
- One 100 lb propane tank
- One 30 lb propane tank
- Two 20 lb propane tanks
- One 12-volt deep-cycle battery
- One 3’x2′ solar panel
- Two red 2000 W Honda generators (manufactured in 2015 and 2017). The 2015 model has a maple syrup label reading “I’d tap that” and a white line painted on the vent cap.
- One 4 hp Johnson outboard motor (1985) with a 2.5-gallon tank and hose
- One portable propane barbeque
- One small and one large first aid kit
- One pair of binoculars
- Two axes
- Fishing tackle and tackle box
- One GPS
- Assorted hunting and fillet knives
- Numerous fishing rods, including one black Ugly Stick
- One Mastercraft water transfer pump
- Five 26-ounce bottles of liquor
- Three DVD players
- Two trailer batteries
- One power adapter
- One black TV remote
- Numerous DVD movies
- One circulating fan
- Two electric fillet knives (one Rapala in a DeWalt case)
- One director’s lawn chair
- One trailer kitchen table
- Camouflage jackets and outdoor clothing
- One set of boat paddles
- Insulation batts
The total estimated value of the stolen property is approximately $17,000.
The OPP believes there may be additional victims in the areas of Peshu Lake, Aubrey Falls, and Rocky Island Lake, and is requesting that they contact police. Anyone with information related to these B&Es is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence number RM25220744.
Should you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at: www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000
