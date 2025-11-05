Armstrong OPP – Have you seen Rene King?

Members of the Armstrong Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Gull Bay First Nation as search efforts continue. The last seen date and time on the attached picture has been updated to reflect the most current information regarding this ongoing search.

Rene KING, 58 years old, was last seen on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST in the Gull Bay First Nation area. He is also known to frequent the Thunder Bay area.

Rene is described as:

6’2″ (188cm), 250lbs (113kg)

Short, dark grey and white hair

May be wearing dark blue jeans, t-shirt, fluorescent jacket and running shoes with yellow stripes

The investigation is being conducted by the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with support from the OPP Emergency Response Team, Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek Police (Gull Bay Police), Major Case Investigation Team, Regional Support Team, and the Thunder Bay/Armstrong Detachment Crime Unit.

The OPP acknowledges and appreciates the ongoing support of the public and those who have provided information to date.

If you have any information that can assist with the investigation, the Armstrong OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere at 1-888-310-1122, referencing E251442783. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).