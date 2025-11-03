Manitouwadge OPP – Arrests made during RIDE Check

An individual has been charged after police conducted a Reduce Impaired Drivers Everywhere (RIDE) check in the Township of Manitouwadge.

Members of the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a RIDE program on Thursday, October 30, 2025. At approximately 4:00 p.m., a motorist entered the RIDE program where an officer suspected the driver to be impaired. The driver provided a breath sample which registered a fail. The Driver was subsequently arrested, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

The 74-year-old female driver from Manitouwadge was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge on November 5, 2025.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. If you suspect an impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.