Special Weather Statement (Agawa – Lake Superior Park) Gusty Winds Expected

5:16 AM EST Sunday 2 November 2025

Special Weather Statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Southwesterly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h. are expected this afternoon and evening.

Southwesterly winds are expected to become westerly and gradually diminish late in the evening and into the overnight. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break. Power outages are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Issued 03:00 AM EST 02

A Gale warning in effect.

Wind southwest 15 knots increasing to southwest 25 this morning and to southwest 35 early this evening. Wind veering to west 30 to 35 overnight then to northwest 35 Monday morning. Wind diminishing to northwest 30 Monday evening.

Waves 0.5 to 1 metre building to 1 to 1.5 early this morning and to 2 to 3 near noon. Waves building to 3 to 4 Monday morning then subsiding to 2 to 3 Monday evening.

Scattered showers ending this morning. Showers tonight and Monday morning.