Thunder Bay’s Sharon Badanai Wins $2.6 Million in October Thunder Bay 50/50 Draw

$2,632,450 in the Thunder Bay 50/50 October draw — the third-largest grand prize ever awarded. When the phone rang at 11:00 a.m., Thunder Bay’s Sharon Badanai had no idea she was about to become a multi-millionaire. Her ticket was the lucky one drawn forin the Thunder Bay 50/50 October draw — the third-largest grand prize ever awarded.

The news felt especially close to home when Glenn Craig, CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, learned who the October winner was. Glenn and Sharon share a community connection through Fort William Rotary, a reminder of just how close-knit Thunder Bay truly is. “I’m always excited to make these winning calls,” said Craig. “But today was extra special — this was someone I know, a fellow Rotarian, and it felt incredible to be able to deliver the life-changing news to her.”

When Glenn made the call, Sharon answered as she would any other, completely unaware that her life was about to change. After a bit of small talk, she realized what time it was and everything started to make sense. She said, “It’s Friday at 11:00,” and Glenn replied, “Yeah, it is.” Then came her realization: “Are you serious?” Glenn teased back, “Why do you think I’m calling, Sharon?” Still in disbelief, she told him, “Let me sit down.”

As a regular Thunder Bay 50/50 supporter, Sharon was stunned. “You always say, ‘if only this would happen to me,’ and then when it does, you think, really?” she said.

With six children and a few practical plans already in mind, Sharon says she’ll start with hiring an electrician for some needed work at home and maybe replacing her 11-year-old van. “Wait until my kids hear about this,” she laughed.

To date, the Thunder Bay 50/50 has created nine multi-millionaire winners, with more than $79 million in prizes awarded to players across Ontario.